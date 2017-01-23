US President Donald Trump during a reception with Congressional leaders on January 23, 2017 at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway says President Donald Trump will not release his tax returns, appearing to shut the door on a decades-long tradition of transparency.

RELATED STORY: Donald Trump is the president: Now what?

Every president since 1976 has released their returns. During the campaign, Trump refused to make his filings public, saying they were under audit by the Internal Revenue Service and saying he'd release them after that review is complete.

RELATED STORY: What Trump's executive order means for your health insurance

Conway was asked Sunday about a petition on the White House website signed by more than 200,000 people calling for Trump to release his returns.

RELATED STORY: Pope Francis says he'll wait and see on Trump

Conway told ABC's This Week: "The White House response is that he's not going to release his tax returns."

She added: "We litigated this all through the election. People didn't care."

Polls show a majority of Americans want him to release the returns.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.