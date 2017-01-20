WTSP
Horrified celebrities are live-tweeting Trump's Inauguration Day

Donald Trump sworn in as president

Maeve McDermott , USATODAY , WUSA 6:18 PM. EST January 20, 2017

Celebrities came out in full force to support Hillary Clinton during her 2016 campaign. And now, many are watching as Donald Trump is sworn in as America's 45th president, voicing their dissent on social media.

As Chrissy Teigen shared, she's skipping her trip to Sundance with her husband John Legend and traveling to D.C. instead for Saturday's Women's March, joining a long list of other celebrities including America Ferrera, Uzo Aduba, Cher, Chelsea Handler, Scarlett Johansson, Julianne Moore, Katy Perry and more.

"I was going to go to sundance to support john tomorrow but feeling compelled to support my fellow women. see you at the women's march, DC," she wrote.

Teigen's husband John Legend had his own take on the day's events.

Other celebrities joined in the social-media memorializing, live-tweeting Trump's inaugural ceremonies, teasing the Women's March and thanking Obama for his service.

 

Lena Dunham

Rihanna

 

worst breakup ever. 🙌🏿

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

 

Alec Baldwin

Pharrell Williams

Sarah Silverman

Judd Apatow

Alicia Keys

Shonda Rhimes

Ellie Goulding

Andy Cohen

Patton Oswalt

Zendaya

Gabrielle Sidibe

St. Vincent

Mayim Bialik

Julie Bowen

 

Barron, a voting majority shares your horror. #barronforpresident

A photo posted by Julie Bowen (@itsjuliebowen) on

 
 

(© 2017 WUSA)


