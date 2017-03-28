WTSP
House votes to roll back Obama-era Internet privacy protections

FCC & internet privacy rules

March 29, 2017

The House voted Tuesday to nullify Obama-era Federal Communications Commission rules that protect the privacy of users’ web browsing history.

The resolution, which passed the Senate last week, will allow internet service providers (ISPs) — think Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Verizon and others — to share and sell information from users’ browsers like shopping habits and locations without their permission.

Fifteen Republicans joined Democrats to oppose the resolution, bringing the vote to 215-205. Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona introduced the measure in the Senate. The resolution now heads to President Trump, who is expected to sign it.

Republicans argued the Obama-era FCC rules are too onerous and burdensome, while Democrats emphasized the importance of protecting users from corporations invading their privacy.

The FCC rules in question were put in place by the Obama administration in 2016, but haven’t gone into effect yet.  

