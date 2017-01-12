Boots, shoes and other items remain in a Cuban migrant boat that brought 12 people and a dog to the beach on 9/15/15 in Miami Beach, Fla. U.S. Border Patrol officials responded to the area to take custody of the migrants (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

The Obama administration announced Thursday an end to the 20-year-old "wet foot, dry foot" policy that allows most Cuban migrants who reach U.S. soil to become legal permanent residents after one year.

President Obama issued a statement Thursday evening that the U.S. is working to re-establish relations with its one-time foe, and ending the policy was the next step in that process.

"Effective immediately, Cuban nationals who attempt to enter the United States illegally and do not qualify for humanitarian relief will be subject to removal, consistent with U.S. law and enforcement priorities," Obama said. "By taking this step, we are treating Cuban migrants the same way we treat migrants from other countries."

The "wet foot, dry foot" policy has generally allowed Cubans who simply touch U.S. soil to stay in the country. Those caught at sea are returned to Cuba. In exchange for the policy change, Cuba has agreed to start accepting Cubans who have been issued a deportation order in the United States, something the communist nation has refused to do for decades.

The decision comes as Obama tries to cement his historic opening of diplomatic relations with Cuba and one week before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Obama ended more than five decades of isolation with Cuba in December 2014 and even visited the island in 2016.

Trump has said he would renegotiate the U.S. dealings with Cuba, and ending the "wet foot, dry foot" policy could affect Trump's plans.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who has advocated for closer ties with Cuba and was part of a U.S. delegation that returned American contractor Alan Gross after he was released from prison in Cuba, praised the move.

"Individuals on both sides of the U.S.-Cuba debate recognize and agree that ending ‘wet foot, dry foot’ is in our national interest," Flake said. "It’s a move that brings our Cuba policy into the modern era while allowing the United States to continue its generous approach to those individuals and refugees with a legitimate claim for asylum."

Cubans have received favorable treatment from the United States ever since Fidel Castro took control of the island and declared it a communist ally of the Soviet Union. Congress passed the Cuban Adjustment Act in 1966 that allowed the tens of thousands of Cubans who had already fled Castro's revolution to gain legal status in the U.S.

When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, it left Cuba in economic ruin, prompting tens of thousands of Cubans to take to the sea for the United States on makeshift boats and rafts. As more Cubans took to sea, President Clinton decided in 1995 to enact the "wet foot, dry foot" policy that was used to end the rafter crisis.

Rumors of the end of the policy have been rampant in Cuba since the 2014 rapprochement between the two countries, prompting a surge of Cubans fleeing for the United States. In the year before Obama and Cuban President Raúl Castro announced the opening, 24,278 Cubans reached the U.S. That number nearly doubled in 2015 and climbed to 46,635 in the first 10 months of 2016, according to the Pew Research Center.

Many Cubans continue traveling to the U.S. by sea in rickety, dangerous boats built using spare parts in Cuba. In recent years, more have taken advantage of laws that allow them to travel to Ecuador, where thousands have started the long, dangerous land voyage across Venezuela, Central America and Mexico to reach the southwest border.

The Department of Homeland Security cited that “significant increase” as one of the reasons to end the policy, arguing that more Cubans are taking those dangerous routes out of fear that their window of opportunity is closing.

According to a draft memorandum outlining the changes, Homeland Security said the move also coincides with the improving relations between both countries as more government officials, business leaders and regular citizens travel back and forth.

For example, U.S. officials met Thursday with their Cuban counterparts in Washington to coordinate efforts to combat human trafficking, and another set of government officials met in Havana to discuss outstanding claims by U.S. citizens who had their property confiscated during Fidel Castro’s revolution.

“The Secretary of Homeland Security has determined it is time to adjust the special parole policies for Cuban nationals,” the memo concluded.

USA TODAY