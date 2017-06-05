President Trump's focus on infrastructure- pros and cons of going private

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WTSP Breaking Live Video
-
Man shot by neighbor after trying to drown his infant twins
-
Orlando shooting leaves 6 dead
-
Raw: Attorney releases witness video in connection with fatal beating
-
FHP's new squad cars
-
Rain on the way for your Sunday
-
12 arrests, 7 dead after terror attacks in London
-
Body of missing woman believed found
-
Beached whale rescued from Treasure Island Beach
-
10Investigates: cover-up at Port Richey P.D.?
More Stories
-
10Investigates: cover-up at Port Richey P.D.?Jun. 5, 2017, 3:21 p.m.
-
Heartbreak: Naomi Jones found deceasedJun. 5, 2017, 8:14 p.m.
-
Why privatizing air traffic control could raise your…Jun. 5, 2017, 11:45 p.m.