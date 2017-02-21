Putting Trump immigration policy into context

Photo: Getty Images

ST. PETERSBURG — President Donald Trump is making good on another campaign promise -- getting tough on immigration.

New guidelines from the Department of Homeland Security could lead to more deportations and more detentions Action on immigration has been one of the most controversial parts of President Trump's first weeks in office.

But these rules aren't entirely new for the U.S. 10News political reporter Mark Rivera puts America's love-hate relationship with immigration into context.

One hundred years ago this month, February 1917, America’s entry into World War I was becoming inevitable, and Congress passed its most sweeping immigration act to that point. It imposed a literacy test and barred immigrants from most of Asia.

Less than 10 years later, the Immigration Act of 1924 set up quotas and slowed immigration to a trickle.

Talk to an immigration history professor now about President Trump's policies and some Republican proposals in Congress, and you’ll hear that this is nothing we haven’t seen before.

“‘Give me my country back’ was something you'd hear in 1917,” said USF-St. Pete professor Gary Mormino. “In many ways, it's a replay of that. You simply substitute Arabs and Iranians and Muslims for Italians, Jews and Poles, and you have a very similar situation.”

Professor Mormino adds, however, that President Trump's travel ban diverges from the past 50 years of U.S. immigration policy. In 1965 country quotas were dropped, allowing families to reunite well after World War II and during the Cold War when some refugees and displaced people literally had nowhere to go.

But restrictions and fears are nothing new.

“Throughout American history, there's always been anxiety over immigrants,” Mormino said.

“No group in American history, including today's newest targets, were as despised as the Irish Catholics in the 1840s. You want genuine fear and anxiety - I mean, everyone thought the Irish Catholics were the foot soldiers of the Pope. ... Catholicism was as serious a threat to kind of the American progress nation in the 1840s as Islam is (painted) today,” he said.

The question is, what do you want America to look like?

“I don't think anyone would argue 'Let's keep an open gate forever,'” Mormino said. “You have to look at the context of the times. And in a time of war, things get very churlish and anxious. Just as now, we're in an anxious period.

"It's no accident that we're discussing once again ‘What is America?’ ‘What should America be?’ And ‘who belongs?’”

(© 2017 WTSP)