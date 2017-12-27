WTSP
Close

Roy Moore files lawsuit to block Alabama Senate result

Roy Moore filed a lawsuit in an effort to stop Alabama from certifying Democrat Doug Jones as the winner in that hard-fought Senate election.

Associated Press , WTSP 5:25 AM. EST December 28, 2017

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Roy Moore is going to court to try to stop Alabama from certifying Democrat Doug Jones as the winner of the U.S. Senate race.

Moore filed a lawsuit Wednesday evening in Montgomery Circuit Court. The filing occurred about 14 hours ahead of Thursday's meeting of a state canvassing board to officially declare Jones the winner of the Dec. 12 special election.

Jones defeated Moore by about 20,000 votes.

Moore's attorney wrote in the lawsuit that he believed there were irregularities and said there should be a fraud investigation and eventually a new election.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill told The Associated Press Wednesday evening that Jones will be certified as the winner Thursday. He said so far his office has found no evidence of fraud.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

'Decency wins': Emotional reactions to Jones' win over Moore erupt on Twitter

WTSP

Trump offers full support for embattled Republican Roy Moore

WTSP

Jimmy Kimmel says he will fight Roy Moore after Twitter spat

WTSP

New Roy Moore accuser says he groped her in law office

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories