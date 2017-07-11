Scarborough tells Colbert he's leaving GOP

Joe Scarborough, host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," is announcing on CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night that he is leaving the Republican Party to become an independent.
In a preview of the show, Scarborough reveals his thoughts on his future as a member of the GOP:
.@JoeNBC announced that he's leaving #GOP to become an Independent. @StephenAtHome's full interview with Joe and @morningmika airs tonight! pic.twitter.com/OhLgXvYakH— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 11, 2017
Scarborough is appearing on the show with his fiancee and co-host Mika Brzezinski.
You can catch the rest of the interview tonight on CBS at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT.
The interview comes after President Trump unleashed a series of tweets last month insulting Scarborough and Brzezinski.
Scarborough was critical of Mr. Trump and Republicans long before the insults. After Mr. Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, for instance, he told Republicans to "stand the hell up" and do something. Scarborough took to Twitter Tuesday night to express his frustration with the GOP.
"It's a shame there are so few Republicans speaking truth to power," he tweeted.
It's a shame there are so few Republicans speaking truth to power. Thank you @SenatorLankford, @SenJohnMcCain, @BenSasse & @LindseyGrahamSC. https://t.co/rzZKPKpiBK— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 11, 2017
