Senate panel will get to see Comey memos

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: FBI Director James Comey testifies during a hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee September 27, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong, Custom)

WASHINGTON – The Senate Intelligence Committee will get access to memos prepared by fired FBI Director James Comey, who documented a series of controversial, private communications with President Trump.

Sen. Mark Warner, the committee's top Democrat, told reporters Wednesday the panel secured "a commitment'' for the delivery of the documents, which recount a February meeting in which Trump allegedly pressed Comey to drop the bureau's investigation into ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Warner, whose panel has been seeking the memos for weeks, offered no specific timetable for when the memos would be turned over, saying only that it would be "soon.''

The memos, which were provided to special counsel Robert Mueller, who is running the Justice Department's investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, would supplement Comey's explosive testimony before the Senate panel earlier this month.

Comey, abruptly dismissed by the president last month, outlined nine contacts with the president, including a Jan. 27 dinner in which Trump requested that the FBI chief then-overseeing the Russia inquiry pledge his loyalty to Trump.

“I need loyalty, I expect loyalty,'' Trump allegedly told the director, according to Comey's written notes of the meeting.

Since Mueller's appointment as special counsel, Trump and his administration began a hiring blitz of personal lawyers to shield them from possible exposure – as witnesses or subjects.

