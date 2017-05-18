WTSP
Close

Senators: Rosenstein knew Comey was going to be fired ahead of time

The Associated Press , WTSP 9:06 PM. EDT May 18, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) - Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein learned the day before President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey that the law enforcement chief was going to be sacked.

That's according to three Democratic senators who attended a closed briefing with Rosenstein on Thursday.

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the Senate's No. 2 Democrat, said Rosenstein told lawmakers that he learned of Trump's decision to fire Comey "and then he wrote his memo with his rationale" for the firing.

Durbin said Rosenstein learned about Trump's plan on May 8, the day before Comey was fired. Two other Democratic senators bolstered Durbin's account.

The White House pointed to Rosenstein's memo last week as justification for Trump's abrupt decision to dismiss Comey. In the memo Rosenstein criticized Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

© 2017 Associated Press

WTSP

Trump says he didn't tell Comey to squash probe

WTSP

What former FBI Director Comey told me about Clinton investigation

WTSP

Expert: Comey brings rough week to White House, and it's not over yet

WTSP

GOP lawmaker demands records of Comey-Trump communications

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories