Bannon stepping down from Breitbart amid fury over Trump comments

CBS , WTSP 4:23 PM. EST January 09, 2018

Embattled former White House strategist Steve Bannon has stepped down as the chairman of Breitbart News, the website announced Tuesday. 

According to a statement published on the site, Bannon and the company "will work together on a smooth and orderly transition." 

His ouster comes after President Trump publicly split with Bannon over comments the former chief strategist made in a new book from Michael Wolff, "Fire and Fury: Inside Trump's White House." In the book, Bannon called Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower in June 2016 "treasonous." Mr. Trump disavowed Bannon after those remarks emerged, saying his former chief strategist had "lost his mind."

