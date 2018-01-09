Former advisor to President Donald Trump and executive chairman of Breitbart News, Steve Bannon introduces Roy Moore, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, at an election-night rally on September 26, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Embattled former White House strategist Steve Bannon has stepped down as the chairman of Breitbart News, the website announced Tuesday.

According to a statement published on the site, Bannon and the company "will work together on a smooth and orderly transition."

His ouster comes after President Trump publicly split with Bannon over comments the former chief strategist made in a new book from Michael Wolff, "Fire and Fury: Inside Trump's White House." In the book, Bannon called Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower in June 2016 "treasonous." Mr. Trump disavowed Bannon after those remarks emerged, saying his former chief strategist had "lost his mind."

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.