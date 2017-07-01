Trump again attacks 'Morning Joe' hosts on Twitter

TV personality and former U.S. Rep. Joe Scarborough attends a joint session of the U.S. Congress with U.S. President Donald Trump on February 28. (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – President Trump isn’t done publicly insulting the hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

In a Saturday morning tweet, Trump called Joe Scarborough “crazy” and said Mika Brzezinski is “dumb as a rock.”

Yet, Trump said, they’re not bad people. “But their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!” he tweeted.

Trump’s comments came the day after Scarborough and Brzezinski questioned Trump’s mental and emotional fitness after he attacked them on Twitter Thursday.

Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Trump tweeted that “low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Pyscho Joe” insisted on joining him at Mar-a-Lago in December. Trump said Brzezinski was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” and “I said no!”

Those comments were roundly criticized, including by members of Trump’s own party.

Scarborough and Brzezinski responded Friday, both on their show and in an op-ed published in The Washington Post under the headline “Donald Trump is not well.”

And Scarborough said Friday that three top White House staffers previously told him President Trump could arrange to "spike" a negative story about him in the National Enquirer if Scarborough would call the president and apologize for his negative coverage of Trump.

In addition to insulting Scarborough and Brzezinski Saturday, Trump said veteran TV news anchor Greta Van Susteren was pushed out at MSNBC "because she refused to go along w/ `Trump hate!'"

Van Susteren announced on Twitter Thursday that she was no longer at the cable news channel where she hosted For the Record. Neither Van Susteren nor the network gave a reason for her departure.

Trump also went after CNN Saturday, saying he's pleased the network "has finally been exposed as #FakeNews and garbage journalism."

Joe Scarborough says White House aides promised Trump would 'spike' a tabloid story on Joe in exchange for an apology

And the media was not the only targets of Trump’s tweets Saturday. He also criticized the state election officials who pushed back Friday against a request by his voter fraud commission for states to hand over detailed information about their voters, including birth dates, parts of Social Security numbers and voting histories.

"What are they trying to hide?" Trump tweeted.

The secretaries of state who have said they can’t comply with the request included Indiana’s Connie Lawson, a member of the commission which is headed by Vice President Pence of Indiana.

Lawson said Friday state law only allows her to share voter names, congressional districts and addresses.

Trump set up the commission in May to study his allegations of widespread voter fraud in last year's presidential election. The 15-member bipartisan Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity is set to hold its first meeting July 19.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM