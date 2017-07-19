Trump: If I'd known Sessions would recuse himself, I wouldn't have picked him

President-elect Donald Trump greets Senator Jeff Sessions, Trump's picks for attorney general, during a thank you rally in Ladd-Peebles Stadium on December 17, 2016 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

President Trump said he would never have picked Jeff Sessions as his attorney general if he had known Sessions would recuse himself from involvement in the investigation into Russian election meddling, in an interview with The New York Times Wednesday.

According to the Times, Trump complained about how Sessions' recusal led to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointment of Robert Mueller as a special counsel.

"Sessions should have never recused himself and if he was going to recuse himself he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else," Trump said, according to the Times.

Sessions was one of the earliest and most prominent political figures to endorse Trump's presidential run, but news media reports dating back to March have said the president has been angry with his attorney general since Sessions' decision to recuse himself.

"Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the president," Trump told the Times. "How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, 'Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.' It’s extremely unfair — and that’s a mild word — to the president."

Trump also accused former FBI director James Comey of " trying to leverage a dossier of compromising material to keep his job" and said Mueller's office is plagued with conflicts of interest, the Times reported.

