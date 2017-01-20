Trump Inauguration: Peaceful Transfer of Power

US President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama talk on the East steps of the US Capitol after inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2017, in Washington, DC. (Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) – Despite a handful of protests around the country on Friday, a peaceful transfer of power occurred with President Obama gracefully bowing out to President Trump. It's a phenomenon Americans are so used to seeing that many don't realize just how extraordinary the tradition is.

“Every four years, we gather on these steps to carry out the orderly and peaceful transfer of power,” said President Trump during his inaugural address. “And we are grateful to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for their gracious aid throughout this transition. They have been magnificent.”

“Why do you think all these countries have wanted to be like America for so long? It’s because of our constitution and our rights,” said Rebecca DeBoer, a Trump voter who was attending an inauguration watch party at a Beef O’Brady’s in Tampa. “That’s why it’s important for us to be the leaders because when other countries see that America can do it and that we can come together then they want to follow.”

For instance, on the same day Mr. Trump was sworn into office, The Gambia in Africa was on the brink of having its leader overthrown by the military, at the time refusing to leave office and make way for the country's new democratically-elected president.

"In some ways we've become almost immune to seeing what happens, we just take it for granted,” said University of South Florida Political Science Professor Dr. J. Edwin Benton. “Even in places where there are elections and the purport to be a democracy don’t have the transfer of power.”

“What we’re watching is a model for the rest of the world to watch. It doesn’t happen as often around the globe when you have so many countries where this is not even democratic process,” he added. "Even in the bitterness of this past election, the most bitter election I've ever seen with the mudslinging and name-calling and downright ugliness, but still we come together and do the nice thing on Inauguration Day."

