Trump refers to immigrant nations as ‘s***hole countries' in Oval meeting, report says

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - In a meeting in the Oval Office Thursday, President Donald Trump referred to immigrants coming from Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries as coming from “s***hole countries,” according to our media partner The Washington Post.

Trump was frustrated with lawmakers when they discussed restoring some protections for immigrants from those countries, according to The Post. Trump then suggested that the U.S. should instead bring people from countries like Norway.

“Why are we having all these people from s***hole countries come here?” Trump said, according to sources who spoke to The Post.

The White House has yet to officially respond.

