Trump releases financial disclosure form for 2016

President Trump released his financial disclosure Friday, revealing assets of his trust and details of post-election finances. The 98-page release, made Friday to the Office of Government Ethics (OGE), covers the period from January 2016 through this spring, came shortly after 5 p.m.

In the release, Mr. Trump outlines the financial health of the business assets he placed into a trust when he took office. The report shows Mr. Trump resigned from more than 500 positions -- many of them a day before his inauguration as president. He listed at least $315 million in liabilities, about the same as in a report he filed last year.

The documents have added importance because Mr. Trump isn't following the long tradition of presidential candidates and office-holding of making public his tax returns. Those returns provide more complete financial information than the personal financial disclosures, which only include broad ranges for income and debts.

The disclosure says that Mr. Trump listed $37,251,635 in "resort related revenue" from Mar-a-Lago and $19,752,500 in "golf related revenue" from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump National Doral in Miami brought in $115,865,590.

Mr. Trump declared $19,666,129 in "hotel-related revenue" from the Washington, D.C. Trump International Hotel, which was opened in mid-September 2016. The hotel is the subject of lawsuits that charge that the hotel, among other business interests is a violation of the emoluments clause, which is intended to prevent foreign governments from influencing government officials with improper presents or payments.

His Washington-area golf club in Potomac Falls, Virginia, brought in $17,508,270 in golf-related revenue.

The president also disclosed between $1,000,000 - $5,000,000 in royalties from his book, "Crippled America," which was published in 2015, the year he announced his presidential campaign.

