WATCH LIVE | Former Trump campaign manager indicted, coverage from CBSN

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was indicted on charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other charges.
A former business associate, Rick Gates, also was charged. Both surrendered to authorities Monday morning.
Read: 31-page indictment against Manafort, Gates
