WTSP
Close

WATCH LIVE | Former Trump campaign manager indicted, coverage from CBSN

Andrew Krietz , WTSP 10:02 AM. EDT October 30, 2017

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was indicted on charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other charges.

A former business associate, Rick Gates, also was charged. Both surrendered to authorities Monday morning.

Read: 31-page indictment against Manafort, Gates

CBSN is providing continuous, all-day coverage of this story and more.

Can't see the video player below? Tap here to watch live.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories