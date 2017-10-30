WATCH LIVE | Former Trump campaign manager indicted, coverage from CBSN

Paul Manafort (R), campaign manager for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, is interviewed by journalist John Dickerson (L) on the floor of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena July 17, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was indicted on charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other charges.

A former business associate, Rick Gates, also was charged. Both surrendered to authorities Monday morning.

Read: 31-page indictment against Manafort, Gates

CBSN is providing continuous, all-day coverage of this story and more.

Can't see the video player below? Tap here to watch live.

© 2017 WTSP-TV