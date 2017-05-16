National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster briefs press

National Security Adviser Gen. H.R.. McMaster will brief the White House press corps on camera Tuesday instead of spokesman Sean Spicer.

The briefing will take place at 11:30 a.m. ET in the White House briefing room. Spicer is scheduled to do an off-camera press gaggle later in the day with reporters.

McMaster will likely receive questions again about reports from Monday night that President Trump sharing classified information with Russian officials at the White House last week. After the reports began circulating, he delivered a brief statement to reporters Monday, calling the story "false" and refuting the reporting.

The president revealed "highly classified" intelligence to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak during a White House meeting last week, The Washington Post first reported and The New York Times confirmed Monday evening.

The disclosures may have endangered a key intelligence source involved with the campaign against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), U.S. officials told the Post. A former intelligence official told CBS News that Mr. Trump discussed "something inappropriate" in the meeting with Russian officials last week.

McMaster is also likely to address Mr. Trump's first foreign trip as president later this week.

McMaster details Trump's itinerary for first foreign trip as president

McMaster said that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will join Trump for most of the trip, which they'll depart for on Friday. The first stop is Saudi Arabia where McMaster said the president will have coffee with the king, attend a royal banquet and attend a signing ceremony for Saudi security and economic cooperation. He'll also attend bilateral meetings with Gulf state leaders and meet and have lunch with leaders of more than 50 Muslim nations where McMaster said Trump will deliver "an inspiring but direct speech" on the need to confront radical ideology. He said that the speech is intended to "unite the broader Muslim world."

In Israel, McMaster said Trump will meet in Jerusalem with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, lay a wreath at Yad Vashem and visit the Israel museum. He will also meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and have dinner with him and his wife. The next day, McMaster said that Trump will meet Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and say a prayer at the Western Wall.

He will then continue on to Rome where he'll visit the Vatican and tour St. Peters. He's also expected to meet with the king and prime minister of Belgium, the heads of state. and will travel to the European Union headquarters in Brussels to meet with presidents of the EU and the European Council. He'll also visit NATO and repeat the U.S. commitment to the alliance.

