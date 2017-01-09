New abortion bill would give women less time to decide

Planned Parenthood is fighting against lawmakers that are trying to push a new bill that would make abortions illegal after 20 weeks. (Photo: WTSP)

SARASOTA, Fla. --A new battle over abortion begins in Tallahassee. The so-called "fetal pain" bill would outlaw abortions at 20 weeks. It has abortion rights leaders fuming.

We speak with both sides from the lawmaker introducing the bill and the head of Planned Parenthood of Central and Southwest Florida.

Florida Rep. Joe Gruters – Rep.;

“There are state rules banning abortions in the third trimester or 24 weeks. All we’re doing is moving up four weeks to take into account the pain the child feels within the womb…Once a baby can feel the pain that life should be protected.”

Barbara Zdravecky, CEO, Planned Parenthood of Central & SW Florida;

“Gruters is not a physician, look at the medical evidence… it’s mixed….We’ve seen these laws in other states that are blatantly unconstitutional.”

Gruters;

“The Supreme Court decided it will let states decide how this will occur.”

Zdravecky;

“It’s up to a woman, her doctor and family to make that decision, not a politician.”

Are Republicans trying to abolish abortion rights?

Zdravecky;

“Absolutely!...America is facing a Congress, a president and now state legislature that want to enact a dangerous legislation that will take reproductive rights for women in this country.”

Gruters;

“We’re not banning abortions we’re only banning abortions after 5 months after 20 weeks…Once the baby feels pain, that life should be protected.”

Zdravecky;

“Most abortions happen in the first trimester, not a lot in the second trimester...usually something terrible has gone wrong.”

Representative Gruters plans to file the bill this week. "Well then," says Zdravecky, "prepare for a fight because Planned Parenthood will challenge the bill as it has in many other states.

Zdravecky;

“Let me be clear…we’re not going back.”

The "fetal pain" abortion bill is law in 15 states. Gruters is confident his bill will pass with a Republican-controlled legislature and governor. Congress tried passing a similar law in 2015 but it never made it to the Senate. The Senate bill was sponsored by Florida Senator Marco Rubio.



