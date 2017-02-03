Nordstrom drops Ivanka Trump's fashion line

Nordstom sites slumped sales as the reason for dropping Ivanka Trump's product line.

Nordstrom, one of the country’s biggest retailers, has dropped Ivanka Trump's fashion line.

Nordstrom blames slumped sales on Ivanka's items, but it comes at the same time one group is boycotting any products that have to do with President Donald Trump, his family and his campaign donors.

On Nordstrom’s website, all you’ll find is an error message on the page dedicated to Ivanka Trump’s shoe and clothing line.

Nordstrom says, "All along we’ve made buying decisions based on performance, and in this case, based on the brand's performance, we've decided not to buy it for the Spring season,"

The retailer’s decision to yank Ivanka's clothing line comes at the same time a campaign called #GrabYourWallet is in full swing. The movement encourages shoppers to boycott products with ties to President Trump, his family and his donors. Nordstrom couldn’t say if the boycott is the reason for diminished sales.

Back in November, Nordstrom actually defended its decision to sell Ivanka Trump's products...saying they were not taking a political positon.

Jess Bay says, "Wow. What did she do?? This is a definitely a childish attach on a wonderful example for our young girls."



Kathy Peters says, "Her line isn't selling well. Now, that may be because consumers don't like her style or her family name. Whatever the consumer drivers, Nordstrom has every right to discontinue items that don't sell."

Nordstrom insists they aren't taking a political stand. Every year, the retail chain cuts 10% of the brands they offer, depending on how they perform. And with sales down, Ivanka Trump's line was on the chopping block.



Ivanka Trump’s sales are private so it's impossible to say how much her line has slumped.

This is a pretty big blow for Ivanka Trump, Nordstrom was the first big retailer to start carrying her product line, particularly her shoes-- in 2011.

Let's put this in context. Remember this: Sasha and Malia Obama were criticized all over social media for their facial expressions and posture during a white house turkey parting. Then an S.N.L. came under fire for a tweet she wrote about Barron Trump saying "He'll be this country's first homeschool shooter."

So we've established kids are off limits, but what about the grown daughter of a president?

Facebook user Craig Doolittle says, "If this is truly based on performance, then I have no problems and it really isn't news at all. If it is based on her being a Trump? Then I think the reason is wrong."

Deborah Martin-Bratt is glad Nordstrom yanked Ivanka's product line, "Nordstrom’s is a class act...They do not want to be associated with the crass and unethical policies Trump is forcing on Americans and the world. Nordstrom stands for integrity and decency. Thank you Nordstrom."

