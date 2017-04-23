North Korea detains third U.S. citizen

This undated picture form by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency via KNS on March 7 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waving to North Korean officers during the launch of four missiles by Korean People's Army. AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS (Photo: STR, This content is subject to copyright.)

PYONGYANG, North Korea -- North Korea has detained a U.S. citizen, officials said Sunday, bringing the number of Americans being held there to three.

Tony Kim, who also goes by his Korean name Kim Sang-duk, was detained on Saturday, according to Park Chan-mo, the chancellor of the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology.

The Swedish Embassy in Pyongyang said it was aware of a Korean-American citizen being detained recently, but could not comment further.

The embassy looks after consular affairs for the United States in North Korea because the two countries do not have diplomatic relations.

Park said Kim had taught at the Yanbian University of Science and Technology in China before coming to Pyongyang. He said he was informed that the detention had “nothing to do” with Kim’s work at the university but did not know further details.

As of Sunday night, North Korea’s official media had not reported on the detention.

Though no details on why Kim was detained have been released, the detention comes at a time of unusually heightened tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. Both countries have recently been trading threats of war and having another American in jail will likely up the ante even further.

On Saturday, North Korea declared that “U.S. muscle-flexing can never browbeat DPRK,” threatening “a nuclear war” against the U.S. if it is attacked, CBS News’ Pamela Falk reported.

“The DPRK will react to a total war with an all-out war, a nuclear war with nuclear strikes of its own and surely win a victory in the death-defying struggle against the U.S. imperialists,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman wrote in one of three missives. The spokesman accused Trump administration officials of “spouting a load of rubbish” and “seeking to bring nuclear aircraft carrier strike groups one after another to the waters off the Korean Peninsula, ” an apparent reference to the impending arrival of the USS Carl Vinson carrier group to the region.

