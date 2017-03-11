WTSP
N.Y. U.S. attorney says he was fired

WTSP 2:57 PM. EST March 11, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — An outspoken Manhattan federal prosecutor known for crusading against public corruption is taking President Donald Trump up on his word that he can remain in his post.

A person with knowledge of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's (buh-RAH'-ruh's) actions said Saturday he is not complying with Attorney General Jeff Sessions' request to resign along with other prosecutors appointed by former President Barack Obama.

The person said Bharara is remaining in his post after receiving assurances last year from Trump and Sessions that they wanted him to stay on. The person wasn't authorized to comment publicly on the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Spokespeople for Bharara's office declined comment after word Friday that Bharara's name was included on Sessions' list.

The Justice Department declined comment Saturday.

