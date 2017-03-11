N.Y. U.S. attorney says he was fired

An outspoken N.Y. prosecutor known for crusading against corruption is taking President Donald Trump up on his word that he can remain in his post, despite an order from AG Jeff Sessions that the he step down. Win McNamee/Getty Images (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — An outspoken Manhattan federal prosecutor known for crusading against public corruption is taking President Donald Trump up on his word that he can remain in his post.

A person with knowledge of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's (buh-RAH'-ruh's) actions said Saturday he is not complying with Attorney General Jeff Sessions' request to resign along with other prosecutors appointed by former President Barack Obama.

I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired. Being the US Attorney in SDNY will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 11, 2017

The person said Bharara is remaining in his post after receiving assurances last year from Trump and Sessions that they wanted him to stay on. The person wasn't authorized to comment publicly on the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Spokespeople for Bharara's office declined comment after word Friday that Bharara's name was included on Sessions' list.

The Justice Department declined comment Saturday.

© 2017 Associated Press