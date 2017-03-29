U.S. Spaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) takes questions from reporters during his weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol July 14, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTSP) – The U.S. House of Representatives Speaker said he does not want President Donald Trump working with Democrats to rework the Affordable Healthcare Act. Speaker Paul Ryan, (R-Wis.), told CBS This Morning’s Norah O’Donnell that he worries the President will start working with Democrats after lawmakers failed to pass the Republican-sponsored American Health Care Act.

What I worry about,” Ryan said in the interview, “is that if we don't do this then he'll just go work with Democrats to try and change Obamacare and that’s not – that’s hardly a conservative thing. This is a can-do president, who's a business guy, who wants to get things done and I know that he wants to get things done with a Republican congress but if this Republican congress allows the perfect to be the enemy of the good, I worry we’ll push the President into working with the Democrats.”

When pressed on whether he had reached out to Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, Ryan said he had not.

“No, I’m trying to get this bill passed,” he said. “I don’t – Nancy and I see things very, very differently. I don't want government running healthcare.”

“I want a patient-centered system, I don’t want government running healthcare,” Ryan added. “The government shouldn’t tell you what you must do with your life, with your healthcare. We should give people choices.”

Earlier in the week, President Trump tweeted saying he would be willing to work with Democrats on a solution to the healthcare issue.

The Democrats will make a deal with me on healthcare as soon as ObamaCare folds - not long. Do not worry, we are in very good shape! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

