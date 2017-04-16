Pence in South Korea pledges support after North Korea 'provocation'

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, Pence at Seoul National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images (Photo: Chung Sung-Jun, 2017 Getty Images)

U.S. resolve to support and defend South Korea is unwavering "in these troubled times," Vice President Pence said Sunday after arriving in Seoul, hours after a North Korean missile test that Pence described as a "provocation."

Pence spoke at an Easter event for American troops at the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan in Seoul , but his audience was a global one.

"This morning's provocation from the North is just the latest reminder of the risks each one of you face every day in the defense of the freedom of the people of South Korea and the defense of America in this part of the world," Pence said. "In these troubled times, in this part of the world, your courage and your valor still amazes the American people."

His comments came after North Korea had launched a medium-range missile that "blew up almost immediately," the U.S. military said. The missile was launched from Sinpo, on North Korea's east coast. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis issued a brief statement saying President Trump and “his military team are aware of North Korea's most recent unsuccessful missile launch. The president has no further comment."

"This is a situation that just can’t continue," Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, Trump's national security adviser, said Sunday on This Week.

"The president has made clear that he will not accept the United States and its allies and partners in the region being under threat from this hostile regime with nuclear weapons," he said.

