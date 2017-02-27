Poll: Majority think news media has been too critical of Trump

Chairman and president of the Trump Organization Donald Trump addresses the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) February 27, 2015 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo: Alex Wong, Getty Images))

A majority of people in the United States say they think the press has been too critical of President Trump since he won the election last November, according to a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News survey.

The poll found 51 percent said the media has been too critical while 41 percent said the press has been mostly fair and objective. Six percent said the media hasn’t been critical enough.

Over half, 53 percent, also said they think that the “news media and other elites” are exaggerating problems by the Trump administration because they feel uncomfortable and threatened by the changes Mr. Trump represents. By contrast, 45 percent said they disagreed with that assessment.

Thirty percent said they get most of their information about politics and currents events from broadcast news networks like CBS, ABC and NBC. Twenty-seven percent said they get their news from Fox News and 23 percent said they get it from CNN. Sixteen percent said they primarily get their news from social media like Twitter and Facebook and 14 percent said they get it from national newspapers like The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and USA Today.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly slammed the media, calling it the “dishonest press,” and on Friday, the White House barred a slew of journalists from top news organizations from attending an off-camera briefing with press secretary Sean Spicer.

The poll surveyed 1,000 adults between Feb. 18 and 22 with a 3 percentage point margin of error.

