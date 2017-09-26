President Trump to speak for tax reform in Indianapolis

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Are NFL ratings down?
-
T-Tapp Tuesday with Teresa Tapp
-
What we learned NFL Week 3: Protests in spotlight
-
Ominous messages show up in Seattle parks
-
The Most Colorado Thing: Some weed for a scratch
-
The options for the US government in assisting Puerto Rico
-
Don't Fall For This Netflix Scam
-
What To Do If You're Impacted By Equifax Hack?
-
Verify: Can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?
-
Players Who Knelt Gets Mixed Reactions
More Stories
-
Trump plans to enlist grassroots, Democrats to sell tax planSep 27, 2017, 5:25 a.m.
-
Sarasota woman found after reported medical emergencySep 27, 2017, 6:06 a.m.
-
Pitbull sent private plane to Puerto Rico to rescue…Sep 27, 2017, 3:59 a.m.