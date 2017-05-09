Protest surrounds Betsy DeVos commencement speech in Florida

Betsy DeVos speaks during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Jan. 17, 2017. (Photo: Jack Gruber, USA TODAY)

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is scheduled to give the commencement address Wednesday at Bethune-Cookman University in Florida despite protests from inside and outside the historically black school.

Earlier this year, critics slammed DeVos, a billionaire who has long championed school choice nationwide, when she praised historically black colleges and universities as “pioneers of school choice." She later clarified her comments.

Petitions circulated by alumni and the Florida Education Association have asked the college to rescind the invitation.

DeVos’ speech is scheduled for noon ET Wednesday.

