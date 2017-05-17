Putin dismisses scandal involving Trump, willing to hand over records

BREAKING: Putin says Russia is willing to hand over to US Congress, Senate records of Trump's talks with Lavrov.
Putin dismisses scandal involving Trump sharing intelligence with Russia as `schizophrenia.'He also describes U.S. politicians whipping up "anti-Russian sentiment" as either "stupid" or "dangerous."
Check back for updates to this story.
Related: NSA McMaster: Trump's conversations with Russians 'wholly appropriate'
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs