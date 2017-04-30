Ros-Lehtinen announces retirement

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL) has announced her retirement. Joe Raedle/Getty Images (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) - U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Florida, the first Cuban-American elected to Congress, is retiring at the end of her term next year, saying it's time to move on after 38 years in office.



The 64-year-old Republican was elected last November to Florida's redrawn 27th district, a stretch of southeast Miami-Dade County that is heavily Democratic. Hillary Clinton won it over Donald Trump by 20 percentage points, and Ros-Lehtinen was able to win it by 10 percentage points.



Her unexpected retirement will give Democrats an opportunity to pick up a South Florida congressional seat in 2018.



The Miami Herald first reported the retirement Sunday. The congresswoman's spokesman Keith Fernandez confirmed the announcement with The Associated Press.

