Russian embassy tweets curious picture with denial of talks regarding sanctions

@ RusEmbUSA Twitter page (Photo: Mullan, Caitlin)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTSP) – A tweet from the Russian embassy to the United States attracted a lot of attention in the wake of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s resignation on Monday.

The tweet, sent hours before Flynn offered his resignation to President Trump, said:

#Peskov: There have been no talks between #Russia and the #UnitedStates about the lifting of sanctions

The tweet also included a picture of what appeared to be cheeseburgers and French fries in restaurant with no one seated at the table. No explanation was given for the picture or its relevance to the discussion on sanctions or Flynn.

