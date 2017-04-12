Sean Spicer on Hitler comments: 'I screwed up'

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks in Washington, DC. Spicer has recently drawn fire for his comments comparing Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images) (Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein, 2017 Getty Images)

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer apologized again on Wednesday for comments likening Adolf Hitler to Syrian President Bashar Assad, calling them "inexcusable" and "reprehensible."

"I got into a topic that I shouldn't have and I screwed up," Spicer told NBC News' Greta Van Susteren. "I hope people understand that we all make mistakes. I hope that I show that I understand that I did that."

Spicer's apology kicked off a long-ranging interview with Van Susteren during an event at the Newseum, covering everything from anonymous sources to the White House Correspondents Dinner.

On anonymous sources:

"What I think a lot of times happens is somebody will say, 'Well, I know someone who knows someone who lives next to two people whose brother Jimmy is friends with them on Facebook.' That's not really a source."

On President Trump and Twitter:

"I think some of the media's frustration is that he does have this direct line to the American people, where he can communicate accomplishments, thoughts, and push back to false narratives and false stories. That frustrates people that want to control that narrative."

On whether Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet with Vladimir Putin during his Russia visit:

"It has not been confirmed."

On the reported feud between Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner:

"I think a lot of it is overblown, what you see in the media. The president has brought together an unbelievably talented team of successful individuals ... and there's a lot of opinions. But that's, frankly, it's the same team, in a lot of ways, that had a very successful campaign. I think sometimes you see some of that spill over."

On his "media wish list":

"The media's got a job to do. We've got a very robust media in this country, both right-leaning conservative, left-leaning...I think as long we have a robust media, I'm fine."

And on the White House Correspondents Dinner:

"This is not the appropriate year to go... I don't think we should fake it."

