Senate confirms Sessions as next attorney general

Attorney general Jeff Sessions. Photo: Getty Imges

The Senate confirmed Republican Senator Jeff Sessions on Wednesday night as attorney general.

On Tuesday, Sessions had cleared a procedural hurdle in the Senate.

Confirmation was expected on Wednesday in spite of Senate Democrats’ opposition to their colleague.

The hours leading up to the vote were contentious. On Tuesday night, Republicans invoked an arcane rule to silence a Democratic critic of Sessions: Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Warren’s transgression was reading aloud from a 1986 letter Coretta Scott King wrote about Sessions. Republican leaders accused Warren of impugning a fellow senator.

“She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless she persisted,” top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said.

Quoting King technically put Warren in violation of Senate rules for “impugning the motives” of Sessions, though senators have said far worse stuff. And Warren was reading from a letter that was written 10 years before Sessions was even elected to the Senate.

Still, McConnell invoked the rules. After a few parliamentary moves, the GOP-controlled Senate voted to back him up.

On Wednesday, defiant Democrats took turns reading the letter themselves, with no repercussions.

