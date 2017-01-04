Should members of Congress have term limits?

Political reporter Mark Rivera asks local residents the question- should there be congressional term limits? (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG — Four-and-a-half years. That's how much time the average person spends in the same job.

Doesn't sound like a lot, especially when you compare it to these guys:

-Chuck Schumer-- 36 years representing New York in Congress.

-Orrin Hatch-- 40 years as the senator from Utah.

-John Conyers-- 52 years representing Michigan in the US House.

Just three of dozens of people voted into office over and over-- because there's nothing to stop them from running again.

But now, two lawmakers want to amend the constitution to put term limits on their own jobs!

We're talking you on Facebook, and I'm out here on a gorgeous day in Saint Pete asking you this question: term limits for the US Congress...YES or NO?

The majority of people I talked with online and in person today wanted congressional term limits. In fact, I only met one guy who didn't!

So here's what it comes down to. If you want more change in Washington then maybe term limits yes is the right idea. You've got more new blood coming in, more ideas, more urgency, and more accountability for those politicians because they know they're going to have to leave.

But you have to be OK with giving up some things too. Some of that power is going to go to the people that aren't changing more power to lobbyists, more power to staff, and there's less time for each of those politicians to achieve their goals for you.

