Suspect caught after lockdown at White House

A suspect is in custody after a suspicious package was found near the White House on Tuesday morning, according to the Secret Service. Secret Service photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A suspect is in custody after a suspicious package was found near the White House on Tuesday morning, according to the Secret Service.

Suspicious package investigation continues; suspect in custody! pic.twitter.com/O25gr5B72f — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017

.@SecretService investigating suspicious package near @WhiteHouse grounds. Road closures in effect. - U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017

The Secret Service said the package was reported on the the north side of the White House grounds.

White House is on lockdown after suspicious package found on north side of grounds; Secret Service is investigating https://t.co/HSWF76p1oC pic.twitter.com/uolAmGnY8e - CBS News (@CBSNews) March 28, 2017

Roads near the scene have been closed and authorities are asking media and the public to a safe distance.

© 2017 WTSP-TV