Suspect caught after lockdown at White House

10news Staff , WTSP 12:02 PM. EDT March 28, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A suspect is in custody after a suspicious package was found near the White House on Tuesday morning, according to the Secret Service.

The Secret Service said the package was reported on the the north side of the White House grounds.

Roads near the scene have been closed and authorities are asking media and the public to a safe distance.

