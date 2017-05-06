Tense France chooses between Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy votes in Paris, on May 7, 2017, during the second round of the French presidential election. CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT, This content is subject to copyright.)

PARIS — France voted Sunday for a new president following an unusually tense and scandal-filled campaign that pitted pro-business centrist Emmanuel Macron against far-right populist Marine Le Pen in an election that could decide Europe's future.

Opinion polls favor Macron, 39, a former investment bank and economy minister who strongly supports the European Union, over Le Pen, 48, an anti-immigration nationalist with a France-first agenda.

Polling agency projections and initial official results are expected soon after the final voting stations close at 8 p.m. (2 p.m. ET).

France will elect either its youngest ever president or its first female leader.

The fate of the EU may hang in the balance as France's 47 million voters decide whether to risk handing the presidency to Le Pen, who has vowed to quit the bloc, close France's borders and restore the franc currency. Macron, an independent, wants to deregulate France's economy and strengthen the EU.

