The scene at JFK as taxi drivers strike following Trump's immigration ban

A crowd gathers, Saturday at JFK International Airport's Terminal 4 to demonstrate against President Donald Trump's executive order to suspend refugee arrivals. (Photo: Bryan R. Smith, AFP/Getty Images)

Activists protested on Saturday the detention of two Iraqi citizens at New York City's JFK airport, one day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the US. IMAGES AND SOUNDBITES Video provided by AFP Newslook

New York taxi drivers have their own response to President Donald Trump's immigration ban: A strike.

As protests continue to break out across major U.S. airports Saturday night following President Trump's immigration ban, taxi drivers at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport have gone on strike.

In postings to social networks Saturday the New York Taxi Workers Alliance announced that from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET there would be no pickups at JFK as a protest to the immigration ban that some are taking as a ban on Muslims.

BREAKING: NYTWA drivers call for one hour work stoppage @ JFK airport today 6 PM to 7 PM to protest #muslimban! #nobannowall — NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) January 28, 2017

"We cannot be silent. We go to work to welcome people to a land that once welcomed us," wrote the union on Twitter. "We will not be divided."

"NO PICKUPS @ JFK Airport 6 PM to 7 PM today," the union wrote in a subsequent tweet that was retweeted over 10,000 times. "Drivers stand in solidarity with thousands protesting inhumane & unconstitutional #MuslimBan."

NO PICKUPS @ JFK Airport 6 PM to 7 PM today. Drivers stand in solidarity with thousands protesting inhumane & unconstitutional #MuslimBan. — NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) January 28, 2017

Additional tweets by the union and other Twitter users at the airport confirmed the empty cab lines.

No cabs in this line at JFK terminal 4. #NoBanNoWall #RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/ZX5BycRTie — NY Taxi Workers (@NYTWA) January 28, 2017

It remains to be seen how long the strike will last. The New York Taxi Workers Alliance did not immediately respond when asked by USA TODAY.

In response to the strike, Uber tweeted late Saturday that it would suspend surge pricing for rides to and from the popular airport.

Surge pricing has been turned off at #JFK Airport. This may result in longer wait times. Please be patient. — Uber NYC (@Uber_NYC) January 29, 2017

Following an earlier decision from the Port Authority, which helps manage New York's airports, to halt travel on JFK's AirTrain system, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted that he ordered the transportation system reopened.

I have ordered the Port Authority to reverse its decision regarding the JFK AirTrain. The people of New York will have their voices heard. pic.twitter.com/zwGOYgzQPg — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 29, 2017

The strike and protests come after President Trump signed an executive order Friday suspending the entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, halts the admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. Many on social media have decried the ban as "Muslim Ban" with many tweeting with the hashtag "#MuslimBan."

Following the ban's implementation Saturday, customs agents at JFK detained at least a dozen people, including a former Iraqi translator for the U.S. military in Baghdad.

