Thousands protest in Washington, New York City in defiance of Trump

People gather outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan to protest Donald Trump on January 19, 2017 in New York City. Trump will be inaugurated January 20th as the 45th President of the United States. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (Photo: John Moore, 2017 Getty Images)

Raucous protesters squared off against Washington police Thursday night outside a meeting of Trump supporters, the first of what may be several demonstrations before and after the new president's inauguration.

Also, in New York City, thousands of New Yorkers filled Trump’s backyard, led by several stars such as Robert De Niro, Cher, and others.

Joined by celebrities, government leaders and union organizers, angry protesters flooded Columbus Circle, Broadway and several blocks of Central Park West, the New York Daily News reported.

“There are those who are working to divide us,” said Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon. “We are not going back. We’re not turning around."

Protesters gathered on 14th Street outside the National Press Club in Washington to demonstrate against "DeploraBall," an event organized by some of Trump's most fervent supporters, CNN reported. Images from the event were shared on social media.

Read more of the story here

USA TODAY