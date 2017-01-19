Thousands protest in Washington, New York City in defiance of Trump

Raucous protesters squared off against Washington police Thursday night outside a meeting of Trump supporters, the first of what may be several demonstrations before and after the new president's inauguration.
Also, in New York City, thousands of New Yorkers filled Trump’s backyard, led by several stars such as Robert De Niro, Cher, and others.
Joined by celebrities, government leaders and union organizers, angry protesters flooded Columbus Circle, Broadway and several blocks of Central Park West, the New York Daily News reported.
“There are those who are working to divide us,” said Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon. “We are not going back. We’re not turning around."
Protesters gathered on 14th Street outside the National Press Club in Washington to demonstrate against "DeploraBall," an event organized by some of Trump's most fervent supporters, CNN reported. Images from the event were shared on social media.
