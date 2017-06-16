Trump allows 'Dreamers' to stay in U.S.

President Trump's Department of Homeland Security has rescinded former President Barack Obama's order shielding millions of migrants from deportation. Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Trump's Department of Homeland Security has rescinded former President Barack Obama's order shielding millions of migrants from deportation, but is letting stand a policy that grants reprieves to people who arrived in the United States as children.

Migrants known as Dreamers "who were issued three-year extensions before the district court’s injunction will not be affected, and will be eligible to seek a two-year extension upon their expiration," said guidance released Thursday. "No work permits will be terminated prior to their current expiration dates."

The DHS issued the guidance ahead of a court-ordered deadline in a lawsuit designed to halt Obama's effort to expand the program to parents of Dreamers and people with green cards.

Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly announced late Thursday that he has rescinded an Obama-era memo that sought to shield millions of parents of U.S. citizens and others from deportation.

Kelly’s act fulfills part of a campaign promise that President Trump had made to overturn two of Obama’s controversial memos on illegal immigration. The rescinded memo was never implemented and is the subject of an ongoing federal court battle waged by Texas and other states that opposed Obama’s program.

Thursday marked the judge’s deadline for the parties to set a timetable to resolve the case. Instead, Kelly rescinded the memo, saying on the department’s website that there is “no credible path forward” in court.

However, Trump has let stand Obama’s 2012 memo that has granted reprieves from deportation to nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants who arrived as children.

