President Trump (Photo: MICHAEL REYNOLDS, EPA)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Trump says on Twitter he 'did not make' and does 'not have' recordings of conversations with Comey.

With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

...whether there are "tapes" or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

