Trump son-in-law Kushner heads to Congress in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) - Congressional investigators probing Russia's meddling in the U.S. election will have their first opportunity this week to hear from someone in President Donald Trump's innermost circle: son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Kushner will talk to staff on the Senate Intelligence Committee Monday behind closed doors. On Tuesday, he'll talk privately to members of the House Intelligence Committee.

Both panels are investigating Russian interference and possible connections to Trump's campaign. Kushner is a senior adviser to Trump and has attracted attention for having proposed a secret back channel between the Kremlin and the Trump transition team during a December meeting with a leading Russian diplomat.

Kushner also attended a June 2016 meeting with senior Trump officials and a Russian lawyer who they were told had damaging information about election rival Hillary Clinton.

