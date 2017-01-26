Mexican president cancels DC trip over border wall spat with Pres. Trump

President Donald Trump waves as he walks toward Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, January 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto canceled next week's meeting with President Trump at the White House just hours after the American president issued an ultimatum that Mexico scrap the visit if it won't pay for a wall he plans to build along the U.S -Mexican border.

Under pressure from outraged citizens to stand up to Trump, Peña Nieto tweeted on Thursday, "This morning we have informed the White House that I will not attend the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with the @POTUS."

Esta mañana hemos informado a la Casa Blanca que no asistiré a la reunión de trabajo programada para el próximo martes con el @POTUS. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

Peña Nieto made the decision after Mexicans lashed out at Trump, calling the president a bully and self-indulgent and vowing not be be pushed around by him.

In a pair of Thursday morning tweets, Trump accused Mexico of unfair trade with the United States and told Peña Nieto to stay home if Mexico won’t pay to build a wall and other barriers along the full 2,000-mile border between the two countries, a massive project estimated to cost billions.

That seemed to suit Mexicans just fine, as they urged Peña Nieto to cancel the trip.

Peña Nieto posted a short video Wednesday night, saying Mexico would not pay for the wall and that the Foreign Ministry would step up its defense of Mexican migrants living in the U.S.

Un mensaje para todos los mexicanos: pic.twitter.com/EFcNh7fQtm — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

“I regret and reject the decision of the U.S. to build the wall,” Peña Nieto said. He added though, “Mexico reaffirms its friendship with the people of the United States and its willingness to reach agreements with its government.”

Others reacted to Trump with far greater fury on Thursday.

"Donald, don't be self-indulgent. Mexico has spoken, we will never ever pay for the #(expletive) Wall," former Mexican president Vicente Fox tweeted in response to Trump's tweet.

"It’s inadmissible the treatment that @realDonaldTrump is giving Mexico. The response to his irresponsible actions should be firm. #SinMuros [No walls,]” tweeted 2012 presidential candidate Josefina Vázquez Mota.

“After this, if (Foreign Minister) Luis Videgaray and (Economy Minister) Ildefonso Guajardo don’t get up from the table and leave, we’re lost,” said political analyst Fernando Dworak, referring to the two cabinet members currently in Washington. “If we don’t do anything today, we deserve even more.”

Trump pummeled Mexico during his presidential campaign, repeatedly accusing the U.S. neighbor of unfair trade and allowing criminals into the United States. He also scolded U.S. automakers for moving plants to Mexico.

“The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers...” Trump tweeted Thursday.

“… of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting,” Trump said in a second tweet.

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order calling for construction of a border wall.

Analyst Dworak criticized Peña Nieto, whose approval rating registers just 12%, for failing to stand up to Trump.

“There’s a national crisis and we have a political class that’s over their heads and unable to articulate a discourse or vision,” Dworak said. “For them, it’s enough to get out of the way and pretend to play the part of patriot.”

Many Mexicans reacted with surprise when Trump officially ordered construction of the wall because they had considered the proposal mere campaign talk by an underdog to win the U.S. presidential election. Some suggested boycotting U.S. brands — “Adiós Starbucks” trended on Twitter — in a country with strong pro-American sentiment since NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement, was enacted in 1994.

Foreign Minister Videgaray told the Televisa network that his talks at the White House on Wednesday were “a very positive start to conversations about very substantial topics.”

Peña Nieto appointed Videgaray to the diplomatic post in early January, just four months after Videgaray resigned as finance minister because he had lobbied for Peña Nieto to invite candidate Trump to Mexico City in August for an ill-fated meeting in the president palace. The encounter drew complaints from Mexicans that their leader didn’t react forcefully to a man who has denigrated them as a country and people.

“For the second time in four months, Videgaray should resign. It’s clear there isn’t a valid interlocutor with the Trump government,” said Esteban Illades, editor of the Mexican magazine Nexos.

“Look at the results: (Videgaray) spent eight hours in the White House yesterday and in return he got a tweet saying that the only way the presidents will talk is if there is payment agreed on the wall.”

Peña Nieto's decision won praise though most Mexicans wondered why he seemed to dither before reacting.

"It's too late, but at least it's something. He didn't have any other option left," Illades said. "He knew he wouldn't be able to take on Trump in Washington. And that last [Trump] tweet was the final coffin."

