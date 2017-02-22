Trump to end transgender bathroom rules

President Trump plans to remove protections for transgender students using school bathrooms, removing guidance by the Obama administration. Getty photo (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

President Trump plans to remove protections for transgender students using school bathrooms, removing guidance by the Obama administration that schools need to allow children to use bathrooms that match their gender identities, according to The Washington Post.

“This interpretation has given rise to significant litigation,” states the two-page draft obtained by the Post, that said the departments of Education and Justice plan to issue it jointly. The draft says administrators, parents and students have “struggled to understand and apply the statements of policy” in the Obama-era guidance.

The Trump letter, however, reminds schools that they must protect all students and that by discontinuing the guidance “does not diminish the protections from bullying and harassment that are available to all students. Schools must ensure that transgender students, like all students, are able to learn in a safe environment.”

A final version of the letter is slated to be issued Wednesday.

(© 2017 WTSP)