Trump to tap Coats as director of national intelligence

Sen. Dan Coats served two stints in the U.S. Senate, including experience on the Intelligence and Armed Services committees. Getty photo

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump prepared to nominate former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats as his own director of national intelligence, aides said Thursday, as the president-elect prepared for a pivotal intelligence briefing.

Coats served two stints in the U.S. Senate, including experience on the Intelligence and Armed Services committees. An official familiar with the transition confirmed Coats' likely selection, speaking on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement.

If confirmed by the Senate, Coats would replace James Clapper, one of the officials who will brief Trump in New York City about hacking activities by Russia — and also someone who has pushed back on Trump's criticism of intelligence agencies over the Russia investigation.

The Coats news surfaced as Trump sought to peel back his skepticism of intelligence agencies conclusion that Russia sought to interfere in last year's election by hacking emails from Democratic officials close to nominee Hillary Clinton.

"The media lies to make it look like I am against 'Intelligence' when in fact I am a big fan!" Trump said during a tweet storm.

The president-elect also appeared to distance himself from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, whose organization released thousands of emails from Democratic Party officials in an apparent effort to undermine Hillary Clinton's candidacy.

Tweeted Trump: "The dishonest media likes saying that I am in Agreement with Julian Assange - wrong. I simply state what he states."

Trump, who has questioned whether Russia was involved in the hackings, had tweeted Wednesday about Assange and e-mails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta: "Julian Assange said 'a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta' - why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info!"

The hackings will be the subject of Trump's classified briefing on Friday.

The U.S. intelligence community, the Obama administration, and lawmakers from both parties have accused the Russians of engineering the hacks of Democratic Party officials, perhaps in an effort to help Trump win the election. Last week, the Obama administration levied sanctions on Russian intelligence officials over the hacking episode.

While Vice President-elect Mike Pence and other aides said Trump is expressing healthy skepticism of the findings, others say the president-elect has disparaged the intelligence community -- a group that appears to include Director of National Intelligence Clapper.

"I think there's a difference between skepticism and disparagement," Clapper told a Senate committee on Thursday

Clapper is scheduled to participate in Friday's briefing of Trump along with CIA Director John Brennan and FBI Director James Comey. They will cover the findings of an intelligence community investigation on Russian involvement in the presidential election.

As Trump prepared for his briefing, aides disputed news reports that the incoming presidential administration is planning a major re-structuring of intelligence agencies. They said the Trump team is only look at ways to improve the system.

"The president-elect's top priority would be to ensure the safety of the American people and the security of the nation and he's committed to finding the best and most effective ways to do it," Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said.