Trump to visit private school to promote school choice

(Photo: (Photo: Jack Gruber, USA TODAY))

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will be visiting a private, religious school in Florida, sending a clear sign that his education agenda will focus on school choice.



The White House says the president will tour St. Andrews Catholic School in Orlando, Florida, on Friday and is expected to drop in on a couple of classrooms, and meet with parents, teachers and administrators.



This will be Trump's first visit to a school as president and it gives a strong indication of where his priorities lie. Teachers unions were quick to criticize the plan, saying it shows Trump's hostility toward public schools and his intention to turn education into a profit-making industry.



During a speech to Congress this week, Trump asked legislators to pass a bill that would fund school choice for disadvantaged youth.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.