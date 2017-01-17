Trump tweets wrong Ivanka

Wrong Ivanka Tweet (Photo: Donald Trump Twitter)

Wrong Ivanka!

A tweet from president-elect Donald Trump is getting some laughs.

Trump quoted a tweet from another Twitter user, praising his daughter, Ivanka Trump. But the tweet praised "@Ivanka" and not "@IvankaTrump."

@Ivanka is Ivanka Jajic who lives in England.

She says her phone started blowing up ever since the tweet mistake and she did tweet back.

@realDonaldTrump @drgoodspine And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange. pic.twitter.com/kBMEGZYtig — Ivanka Majic (@ivanka) January 17, 2017

She wrote, "and you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange.

(© 2017 WTSP)