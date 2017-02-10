Trump welcomes Japanese prime minister to White House

President Trump meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House. CBS photos

WASHINGTON — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at the White House on Friday prepared to address President Trump's past questions about Japan's trade policies and contributions to national defense.

Abe is expected to discuss plans for Japanese investment in U.S. infrastructure projects — a favorite topic of the U.S. president — and his nation's commitment to increased defense spending, according to U.S. and Japanese officials.

The main goal of the Trump-Abe meeting is "building personal trust between the two leaders," said a Japanese statement on the summit, and to bolster the historic U.S.-Japan alliance that is "the cornerstone of peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region."

Trump, who during his presidential campaign criticized Japan over trade and mutual defense, has set aside two days for chats with Abe.

