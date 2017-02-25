Trump won't attend annual White House correspondents' dinner

Trump speaks before signing an executive order establishing regulatory reform officers and task forces in US agencies in the Oval Office of the White House on 2/24/17 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day, Trump stated he would cut 75% of regulations (Photo: Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

President Trump announced on Twitter Saturday that he doesn’t plan to attend the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at the end of April.

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

The move comes after the White House barred journalists from a slew of top news organizations Friday from attending an off-camera briefing with press secretary Sean Spicer.

Earlier in the day Friday, Mr. Trump delivered a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where he bashed what he called “the dishonest press” and said that “fake news” is “the enemy of the people.”

“They have no sources, they just make it up,” Mr. Trump said, adding that he’s “not against” the media or the press and that he doesn’t mind bad stories about him.

“The fake news doesn’t tell the truth,” he said. “It doesn’t represent the people. It never will represent the people. We’re going to do something about it.”

Mr. Trump’s announcement also comes after reports that Bloomberg had decided to not host an afterparty event after the dinner this year and CNN was reportedly debating whether to attend the dinner.

The correspondents’ dinner began in 1920 and has usually included an appearance each year from the sitting president, including President Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. The first president to attend the dinner was Calvin Coolidge in 1924.

