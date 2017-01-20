WTSP
Trump's first executive order takes aim at Obamacare

10News Staff , WTSP 9:15 PM. EST January 20, 2017

Donald Trump didn't take long to get started on carrying out one of his most compelling presidential campaign pledges.

Eager to demonstrate his readiness to take actions, Trump went directly to the Oval Office Friday night, before the inaugural balls, and signed his first executive order as president - on "Obamacare."

Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said it was an order to federal departments "minimizing the economic burden" of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act. He would provide no details.

WTSP

