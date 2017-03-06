WTSP
Trump's new travel ban comes without the chaos of first one

AP , WTSP 5:21 AM. EST March 07, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's new travel ban comes without the chaos the old one touched off.

It doesn't go into effect immediately, giving the world time to assess its impact. And it comes after weeks of consultation with agency heads over legal issues and implementation.

The scaled-back order still faces critics who question whether it actually will make the U.S. safer in the long run.

The new order bars new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily shuts down America's refugee program, affecting would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

But the new ban eliminates many of the original order's most contentious elements. It removes Iraq from the list of banned countries and makes clear that current visa holders will not be impacted.

