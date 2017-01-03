Two Trump tweets quash Republican plans

"With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog," asked Donald Trump.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Congress is back in session. Republicans are in control. But the first power move by the GOP was cut short by two tweets from the president-elect.

This is a whole new ball game. We've never seen a president interact with Congress like this before.

Here's what was going to go down. House Republicans were planning was to take the Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent watchdog agency in charge of keeping lawmakers honest, and put that under the control of lawmakers.

It would essentially gut the powers it would have to hold Congress accountable for taking bribes, abuse of power and more.

So — what happened — our president-elect, in two tweets, quashed the plan.

He said, "With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it..."

"........may be, their number one act and priority. Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance! #DTS."

And that was it -- GOP lawmakers ditched the plan.

This is the first big break between rank-and-file Republicans in this Congress and the president-elect, so we've been taking your questions about this on Facebook all day and 10News political reporter Mark Rivera put them to political analyst Dr. Lars Hafner.

FIRST: Have we ever seen a president communicate like this before?

“Not with this form of communication. We know the Trump has used technology throughout the campaign to really do linear communication - basically one-directional. So there's no interaction with him, no feedback, no question asking, and he puts out a statement and somehow people believe it, that it's true, that they should do what he's asking... just in that one-directional way of communicating,” said 10News political expert Dr. Lars Hafner.

SECOND: How will this change how congress and the President interact?

“Well again, his tweeting and all that kind of technology that he's using is going to continue to play to the base of those congressional districts. And those Republicans, until they get familiarized with the ways he's going to interact with their own constituents, they're going to fear him a little bit as was seen today when they backed off. But only when Donald Trump tweeted did they actually back off,” Hafner said.

THIRD: Does this mean the Office of Congressional Ethics is safe for sure?

“Well if we listen to his words carefully today, he says he thinks it's an unfair office and he did not like the timing of their choice of their decision right now. But we could see this happening down the road. That he might use that for some horse trading back-and-forth with Congress. So the answer your questions Mark - it's not safe,” Hafner said.

We are living in a new age of politics and we're going to keep an eye on all of it for you at 10News.

